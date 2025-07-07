Want to learn how to fly a car? Samson Sky to offer flight training program Published 1:35 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Samson Sky, the Central Oregon company behind the Switchblade flying car, plans to create its own training program for customers interested in the new vehicle who do not yet after their pilot’s license.

According to the company, which is based in Redmond and does much of their training out of the Prineville Airport, the new program is being created to serve the “increasingly large numbers of non-pilots who have reserved their Switchblade.”

The Switchblade is a vehicle that both drives and flies. The company hopes to market it to people who have long commutes of 250-500 miles. A company survey said there are roughly 22 million such “regional travelers” across the country.

“The survey results of regional travelers showed a remarkable level of interest in purchasing a flying car,” said Samson CEO and Founder Sam Bousfield in a press release. “And eighty percent of those expressing interest were non-pilots.”

Customers could park the Switchblade in their garage and drive it to a nearby airport, using highways and local roads. Once there, the vehicle’s wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes, making it ready for takeoff. It has room for two passengers and travel bags, and flies up to 450 miles on a tank of premium auto gas. Estimated cruise speed in the air is 160 mph.

For pilot training, the company said it plans to collaborate with established flight schools while simultaneously laying the foundation for its own training infrastructure.

“One key portion of our program is the use of advanced flight simulators where students can master each new maneuver before going up in the air,” said Bousfield.