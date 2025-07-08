Allah-Las play outdoors at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ripple through every aspect of human life, and yes, that includes popular music. As someone who writes about the subject every week, I can tell you I’m still regularly hearing stories about how the isolation of 2020 and 2021 impacted musicians, band dynamics and directions, live performances and touring, songwriting, recordings and more.

Take, for example, the veteran Los Angeles band Allah-Las, who had been releasing a new album every couple of years throughout the 2010s. When the pandemic happened, the band’s members “stepped away to refocus on their individual lives and interests, leading them to reimagine their creative processes.” When they came back to the band, they went about their work in a different, more flexible way.

The result is Allah-Las’ 2023 album “Zuma 85,” which takes their tried and true mix of reverberant garage-rock, surf-guitar jangle and mellow SoCal vibes and stretches it out, “embracing the influences of late-era Lou Reed and John Cale, the ‘70s mutant pop of Peter Ivers and early Eno and Roxy Music, and textures borrowed from Japanese pop and loner-folk obscurities,” according to the band. Spoken like a group of guys who got their start working together at the amazing record store Amoeba Music!

Allah-Las, with Sepe: 7 p.m. Friday, July 11, doors open 6 p.m., $37.89, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.