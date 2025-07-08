Fire near Spring River Road contained Published 9:48 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A house fire near Sunriver Monday night spread onto nearby forest land, briefly causing evacuation warnings to be issued to nearby residences.

The Gina Fire near Spring River Road south of Sunriver was contained at 2 acres by 9:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Level 2—Be Set evacuation warnings had been issued, but were later reduced to Level 1—Be Ready, then lifted entirely.

Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch, LaPine Fire and Sunriver Fire had responded to the blaze according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.