Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for July 10-17

Arts

Note: Most First Friday Art Walk events have been moved to this Friday, to not conflict with Fourth of July celebrations.

Thursday 7/10

Glass Open Studio: Come back and use our tools to practice what you learned with the help of an instructor; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $45, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Friday 7/11

Bend Summer Festival: There will be three days of vendors and live music in downtown Bend; 4-10 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, Bend; layitoutevents.com.

Saturday 7/12

Bend Summer Festival: There will be three days of vendors and live music in downtown Bend; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, Bend; layitoutevents.com.

Paula Dreyer and the Piano Flow Live Experience: The classically-trained pianist and composer will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25, a portion of the proceeds benefits the HDFFA; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

StirrUp Purpose Summer Movie Nights: There will be three themed movie nights: Kids Night, Ladies Night and Cowboy Night; 7:30-10 p.m.; free, donation requested: $10 per person or $20 per family; StirrUp Purpose, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; stirruppurpose.org or 541-410-0164.

Sunday 7/13

Bend Summer Festival: There will be three days of vendors and live music in downtown Bend; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, Bend; layitoutevents.com.

Tuesday 7/15

Butterfly Paint Night: Get step-by-step instructions while sipping drinks; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $49 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Garrison Keillor: The performer will do stand-up, storytelling, audience song and poetry; 7:30 p.m.; $34 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wednesday 7/16

Charcoal Drawing & Perception: Learn to see like an artist through charcoal drawing; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1080.

Open Studio: Join for the fifth open studio of the 2025 residency season; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Theater & Dance

Saturday 7/12

La Bon Burlesque’s 1 Year Anniversary Bash: Lá Bon Burlesque is celebrating their one year anniversary with a burlesque bash; 8-11 p.m.; $25 online, $35 at door; Upp Liquids, 550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend; newschoolbeer.com.

Sunday 7/13

BAGA CHIPZ — USA Takeover: The Drag queen who was on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will perform; 7 p.m.; $35 online; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.

Ladies Only Dance Night: Welcoming womens group will dance the evening away; 6-9 p.m.; $5 or drink; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.

Monday 7/14

BAGA CHIPZ — USA Takeover: The Drag queen who was on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will perform; 7 p.m.; $35 online; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com or 541-699-2840.

Tuesday 7/15

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 7/16

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: Beginner 4-week progressive series; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5 práctica; classes are $45 for a bundle of four; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Tropical Latin Dance Party: Dance with some Latin beats; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood at The Pine Shed, 821 NE Second St., Bend; latindancebend.com or 458-666-2810.

Comedy

Friday 7/11

Comedy Open Mic: Comedy open mic, free to watch, free to perform, sign up at 7:30 p.m., starts 8 p.m.; 8-9 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut — Bend Westside, 288 SW Simpson Ave. L, Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.

Saturday 7/12

Laughy-Bara Comedy Night: Night of comedy on a westside patio; 8-9:30 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut — Westside Bend, 1288 SW Simpson Ave. L, Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.

Trevor Noah: The South African-born comedian will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $62 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; livenation.com.

Monday 7/14

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Thursday 7/10

“Across the Crying Sands” by Jane Kirkpatrick: The author will discuss her new book, the first in a new series set on the Oregon Coast; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Friday 7/11

Nonfiction Book Club: The general nonfiction book club chooses a variety of titles from biographies, memoirs, history, current interests and more; 9-10 a.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Saturday 7/12

Defiant Moments: Hear stories of self-discovery, acceptance and defiance; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Teresa Duryea Wong Meet & Greet/Book Signing: The author, lecturer and quilt historian based in Houston will be at the book shop; 10 a.m.-noon; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 7/13

Defiant Moments: Hear stories of self-discovery, acceptance, and defiance.; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

“Defiant Moments” by Paul Iarrobino: The author will discuss his book on the lives and stories of LGBTQ+ people across the United States and Canada; 2-3:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Monday 7/14

“Art Above Everything” — Author Stephanie Elizondo Griest: The author will discuss her new memoir; 6-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Sisters Leadership Book Club: The group is reading “Rising Strong” by Brene Brown, discussion facilitated by leadership coaches Stefanie Siebold and Jenn Masse; 5:30-7 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Tuesday 7/15

Redmond Cookbook Club: A friendly cohort of home chefs, cooking potlucks from different cookbooks each month; 6-8 p.m.; $15, wine available for purchase in addition to the ticket price; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; aromekitchen.com or 503-409-7944.

Wednesday 7/16

Mystery Book Club: The group chooses a variety of mystery genre titles, both old and new, to read and discuss; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Sports & Outdoors

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Thursday 7/10

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance: A four-day project to bolster potential beaver habitat on public land near Sisters, join for one day or all four days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Lower Black Butte Swamp, 44°22’04.3″N 121°37’41.0″W, Black Butte Ranch; tockify.com.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 7/11

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Kids’ Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve with Sue Anderson; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 7/12

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Nature Reset — A Day Retreat: A nature-based day retreat with breathwork, yoga, meditation, mindfulness and dance, to create space for deep presence and embodied joy, surrounded by a supportive, intentional community; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $60-$80 sliding scale available; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-389-7275.

Sunday 7/13

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Table Tennis Sundays: Round robin table tennis on Sunday afternoons; 4-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Tuesday 7/15

Bird Watching: Explore local birds with naturalist Damian Fagan; 7:30-9:30 a.m.; free, registration required; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1063.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The West Lawn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/16

Plant Hike: Join Tom Wainwright for a summer plant hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Weed Warriors: Battle invasive weeds at Deschutes Land Trust’s protected lands; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Welcome the Night: Celebrate sundown, when nocturnal wildlife stirs, this family-friendly event will include telescopes, bugs, bats, constellations, prizes and more, bring your headlamp or flashlight; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10, must RSVP, members receive 20% off; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Kids & Family

Thursday 7/10

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Friday 7/11

Mattress Recycling Event: Residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free every Friday, thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program; 8 a.m.-noon; free; On the Move, Movers Moving Company, 1350 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; byebyemattress.com or 541-859-8684.

Kids’ Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies at the Metolius Preserve with Sue Anderson; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 7/12

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 7/13

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: A family friendly environment, stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Wednesday 7/16

Kids Tooled Leather Cuff Bracelet (Ages 9+): Young makers will explore the basics of leather crafting as they design and decorate their own cuff bracelet; 6-8 p.m.; $129, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 7/10

Full Moon Sound Journey: Connect through sound and ritual under the full moon; 6:30-8 p.m.; $30 online, plus fees; Hanai Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; hanaifoundation.org or 541-668-6494.

Friday 7/11

Saturday 7/12

The Alchemy Of Sound and Stillness — A Healing Path to Self Discovery: Experience an immersive journey into the transformative power of sound with sound healer Kevin Kraft; 7-8:30 p.m.; free, suggested donation $20; Unity Community Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.

CPR/AED & First Aid Course: Designed to equip participants with the essential skills required to provide immediate assistance and support to individuals experiencing medical emergencies; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $100-$130; Sisters Community Recreation Center, 611 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Intro to Blacksmithing — Forge a Bottle Opener: Come have fun and try your hand at the time-honored DIY craft of shaping, tapering and punching steel to create a functional bottle opener; 10 a.m.-noon; $169, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Nature Reset — A Day Retreat: A nature-based day retreat with breathwork, yoga, meditation, mindfulness and dance, to create space for deep presence and embodied joy, surrounded by a supportive, intentional community; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $60 – $80 sliding scale available; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-389-7275.

Saturdays in the Gardens — Growing Garlic: Learn how to grow your own garlic from an expert. This class is held in a community garden, so bring your own chair or plan to stand; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Discovery Park Community Garden, 1315 NW Discovery Drive, Bend; extension.oregonstate.edu.

Spanish Summer Sounds — Learn Spanish Through Music: Explore Spanish lyrics, expand your vocabulary and improve pronunciation through classic and modern songs; 10-11:30 a.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Weaving the Wasco Way — Making Sally Bags: Learn Wasco flat-bottom weaving with Valerie Switzler, weave your own Sally Bag, explore its cultural roots, and enjoy a community potluck; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Sawyer Park, 62999 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; schoolofranch.net.

Sunday 7/13

Backpacking Food Workshop: Learn how to make lightweight, nutritious and delicious backpacking meals, tailored to your taste, join hands-on workshop and take your backcountry meals to the next level; 9-10:30 a.m.; $42, includes three take-home backpacking meals; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-382-4080.

NAMI Mental Health Peer Support Group: A free, peer-led support group for adults living with mental health challenges; 3-4 p.m.; free; The Taylor Center, 358 NE Marshall Ave., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.

Monday 7/14

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Intro to TIG Welding — Steel: Learn the basics of TIG welding, studio and personal safety, machine and torch set-up, preparing Tungsten, material preparation and then practice your welds; 6-8 p.m.; $149, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Picture Frame Workshop: Discover the fundamentals of woodworking in this hands-on beginner class; at the end of class, you will be able to showcase your art and hang it on the wall in a hand-crafted frame; 6-8:30 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Stained Glass 101 — Monstera Leaf Workshop (2 Sessions): Create a vibrant, medium-sized stained glass monstera leaf — perfect for first-timers or anyone curious about the craft learning each step of the stained-glass process; 6-8 p.m.; $259, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com.

Weed Management — The War is On: Learn to ID invasive weeds using free apps, explore smart strategies to fight them, and create a long-term management plan, there’s also a potluck — bring something to share with neighbors; 5:30-8 p.m.; free, contribute-what-you-can; Sisters Community Center, 301 S. Elm St., Sisters; schoolofranch.org.

Tuesday 7/15

Awaken Your Psychic Gifts — Intuition Activation Class: Explore and deepen your intuition with guided meditation, a mini reading and supportive insight into your unique gifts; 6-7:30 p.m.; $30; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; blessingscenter.com or 541-728-2368.

Bend ET Social: Mingle, connect and learn with beverages, appetizers, activities and a raffle; 5-7 p.m.; $25, $15 for chamber members; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-633-7821.

Fused Glass Plant Stakes — Mushrooms: Come and play with colored glass and make your own fused glass garden art in the form of three mushrooms; 6-8 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 909 SE Armour Road, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The West Lawn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Wood Turning 202 — Intermediate Bowl Techniques: The class focuses on traditional turning tools, students will learn how to prepare a bowl blank for mounting with a four-jaw chuck, advanced shaping techniques and finishing passes; 6-8 p.m.; $359, DIY Cave members receive a 20% discount; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-288-3382.

Wood X-Carve — Intro to Wood Carving: Learn to make 3D carving art with the xCarve CNC router; 6-8 p.m.; $119, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

You Can Help Prevent Elder Abuse: Join for an interactive discussion and forum where you can learn about Adult Protective Services and share your feedback; 1-3 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.

Wednesday 7/16

Suicide Loss Support Group: In-person gathering with Megan Sergi LCSW and CADC, to build safe spaces where vulnerability is met with compassion and kindness; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$30, sliding scale; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend; clearmourning.org.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 7/10

Cascade Lakes + Think Wild Pint Night: Join for a community pint night; 5-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 21175 SE Reed Market, Bend; tockify.com.

Celebrate 710 at Oregrown: Big savings on all your favorites — hash, rosin, dabs and vapes; 8 a.m.-10 p.m.; free, age 21+; Oregrown, 1199 NW Wall St., Bend; oregrown.com.

Celebrate Meandering Maker Mercantile’s One-Year Anniversary: Join us for a chance to win a craft party night for four people. Enjoy snacks and beverages while looking for treasures at the store; 5 p.m.; Meandering Maker Mercantile, 51538 US-97, La Pine, Sunriver; meanderingmaker.com.

ConnectW’s Munch & Mingle in Bend: Connecting professional women over a limited-seating, monthly noon meal every second Thursday of the month; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; The Phoenix, 594 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; connectw.org.

Farmers Market: Shop a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Happy Hour Daily: $7 and $8 glasses of wine, cold beer and discounted snacks; 3-5 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Munch & Music: free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 7/11

Bastille Day Weekend Celebration: Celebrating French Independence Day all weekend, Gordon’s famous baguette sandwiches, summer menu additions and loads of French wines; noon-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Head Games Trivia Night: free to play, win prizes, teams up to six; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

Oyster Night and Bastille Day Kick-Off: Oysters and French whites, no reservations required; 3-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Saturday 7/12

Bastille Day Weekend Celebration: Celebrating French Independence Day all weekend, Gordon’s famous baguette sandwiches, summer menu additions and loads of French wines; noon-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

CROP Farmers Markets: Markets are Saturdays from June through September; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stryker Park, Northeast Fourth Street and Elm Street, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org.

Grand Opening Party: The JUGULARS, Funk Around & Find Out and DJ Unreal will perform, there will also be flash tattoos, local vendors, beer releases and dunk tank; 4-10 p.m.; free; Upp Liquids, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-633-7821.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Paula Dreyer and the Piano Flow Live Experience: The classically-trained pianist and composer will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25, a portion of the proceeds benefits the HDFFA; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

Sunday 7/13

Bastille Day Weekend Celebration: Celebrating French Independence Day all weekend, Gordon’s famous baguette sandwiches, summer menu additions and loads of French wines; 2-9 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: A family friendly environment, stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Monday 7/14

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 7/15

Butterfly Paint Night: Get step-by-step instructions while sipping drinks; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $49 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Wine Workshop Series — The 1880 Connection: A guided tasting that explores the parallels and contrasts of Oregon and Burgundy; 6-7:30 p.m.; $45, class price refunded with 2 bottle purchase; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Women Tasting Flights — Quintessential New Zealand: Two flights of wines with two food pairings and a special guest presenter, this is a monthly group of women connecting with wine and one another; 5:30-7 p.m.; $70; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Wednesday 7/16

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

