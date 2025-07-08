Outdoor events include birding, table tennis Published 5:26 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Get outside this week with a variety of outdoor learning activities and games.

Learn how to weave a sally bag, go birding in La Pine, play table tennis at a local pub or take a day to reset at Shevlin Park.

Nature Reset — A Day Retreat

This is a nature-based day retreat that includes breathwork, yoga, meditation, mindfulness and dance. The objective is to create space for deep presence and embodied joy, surrounded by a supportive, intentional community.

Wildland Guiding Company facilitators will lead the group through each activity.

Saturday 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $60-$80 sliding scale available; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-389-7275.

Saturdays in the Gardens — Growing Garlic

Learn how to grow your own garlic from an expert with the Central Oregon chapter of Oregon State University Master Gardeners. This class is held in a community garden. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or plan to stand.

Saturday 10 a.m.-noon; free; Discovery Park Community Garden, 1315 NW Discovery Drive, Bend; extension.oregonstate.edu.

Weaving the Wasco Way — Making Sally Bags

In this hands-on workshop, participants can learn the Wasco flat-bottom weaving technique. Valerie Switzler will lead the group to weave their own Sally Bag using cotton yarn and twining string. The group will also explore the cultural roots of the style.

There will be a potluck along with the class, so bring something to share.

Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Sawyer Park, 62999 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; schoolofranch.net.

Table Tennis Sundays

Have some fun playing round robin table tennis on Sunday afternoons. Paddles and balls are available but participants are also welcome to bring their own. Play while enjoying happy hour prices. The Commonwealth Pub plans to host tournaments with prizes in the future.

Sunday 4-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Backpacking Food Workshop

Learn how to make lightweight, nutritious and delicious backpacking meals, tailored to your taste, at this Wildland Guiding Company workshop.

The group will go over the foundations of backpacking nutrition, do hands-on meal prepping and packing tips and take home three custom backpacking meals. Spots are limited.

Sunday 9-10:30 a.m.; $42, includes three take-home backpacking meals; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-382-4080.

Bird Watching

Naturalist Damian Fagan will lead a bird watching session at La Pine State Park. Learn to identify birds by sight and sound, as well as their habitat preferences.

Participants should be prepared to walk up to two miles on uneven terrain and bring binoculars, sunscreen and dress in weather-appropriate outerwear and good walking shoes. Registration is required.

Tuesday 7:30-9:30 a.m.; free, registration required; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1063.

Plant Hike

Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Tom Wainwright for a summer hike to learn about the plants of the Metolius Preserve. Explore the transition zone where wet westside and dry eastside plants converge in the preserve’s forests.

The group will discuss how subtle changes in precipitation and soils create the right conditions for wetter plants like vine maple, twinflower and thimbleberry to thrive even on the dry side of the Cascades. Registration is required.

Wednesday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Weed Warriors

The group will battle invasive weeds at the Deschutes Land Trust’s Camp Polk Meadow Preserve near Sisters. Help remove invasive weeds like mullein, spotted knapweed, teasel and Canada thistle. Non-native vegetation is a major threat to functioning Central Oregon natural areas and pulling them by hand will help restore native plant communities.

Wednesday 9 a.m.-noon; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Welcome the Night

Join the High Desert Museum to celebrate sundown. Learn how a dark night sky free from artificial light pollution is critical for wildlife. This family-friendly event will include telescope tours, insect discoveries, bat watching and a constellation tour, plus there will be food and drinks available for purchase, prizes and a raffle.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a headlamp or flashlight if they have one.

Wednesday 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10, must RSVP, members receive 20% off; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

