Where to find live music in Central Oregon July 10-16: Leo Kottke Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more The Critical Blues Band will perform on Thursday at River’s Place in Bend. (Submitted photo) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Paula Boggs Band will perform on Friday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Tom Quell will perform on Wednesday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Mitchum Yacoub will perform on Thursday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Sonny Hess will perform on Wednesday in Father Luke’s Room at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/10

Munch & Music: Free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

The Critical Blues Band: The blues group will perform a tribute to the giants of blues — past and present; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Summer Music Series at The Grove: Live music at The Grove Market Hall every Thursday and Saturday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove Market Hall, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; grovebend.com.

Kyle Hubbard: The singer-songwriter will perform folk and Americana covers and originals; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Silvertone Devils: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Eric Leadbetter at McKenzie General Store: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Mitchum Yacoub: The Egyptian-American multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ based out of San Diego and his eight-piece band will perform; 7 p.m.; $17.78 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Friday 7/11

Double Wide: The Americana duo will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.

Allah-Las with Sepe: The band from Los Angeles will perform; 6 p.m.; $37.89 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub Courtyard, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Cover Story: The local country rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend; boneyardbeer.com.

Billy Currington & Kip Moore: The country singer-songwriters will perform; 6:30 p.m.; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Paula Boggs Band: The Seattle band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Comedy Open Mic: Comedy open mic, free to watch, free to perform, sign up at 7:30 p.m., starts 8 p.m.; 8-9 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut — Bend Westside, 288 SW Simpson Ave. L, Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.

Leftslide: The local three-piece groove rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

40 oz to Freedom: The Sublime tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18.81 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Saturday 7/12

Grand Opening Party: The JUGULARS, Funk Around & Find Out and DJ Unreal will perform, there will also be flash tattoos, local vendors, beer releases and dunk tank; 4-10 p.m.; free; Upp Liquids, 550 Sw Industrial way, Bend; imbrewing.com or 541-633-7821.

Blues Benders: The group will perform classic blues; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Summer Music Series: Live music at The Grove Market Hall every Thursday and Saturday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove Market Hall, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; grovebend.com.

Kyle & Linoy: The duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.

Soul’d Out: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com or 541-610-6457.

Paula Dreyer and the Piano Flow Live Experience: The classically-trained pianist and composer will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25, a portion of the proceeds benefits the HDFFA; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

Cheatgrass at McKenzie General Store: The band from Corvallis will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Funk Shui: The funk band from Roseburg, Oregon, will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

Dad Bods 80’s Cover Band: The 80s cover band from Bend will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; dadbods.band or 541-388-8331.

Bill Powers: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite #100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

La Bon Burlesque’s 1 Year Anniversary Bash: Lá Bon Burlesque is celebrating their one year anniversary with a burlesque bash; 8-11 p.m.; $25 online, $35 at door; Upp Liquids, 550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend; newschoolbeer.com.

Maria Jackson Band: The singer from Baltimore will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Sunday 7/13

Richard Taelour: The singer-songwriter will perform; 3-6 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Cascade Equinox Summer Jam — Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local acoustic band will perform originals and covers in this free summer concert series; 5 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Broken Top Bluegrass: The group will perform traditional tunes, bluegrass and Primordial Oozegrass; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Sleepless Truckers: The local band will perform; 6 p.m.; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com or 541-610-6457.

Leo Kottke: The guitarist from Athens, Georgia, will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $34 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Monday 7/14

Pete Kartsounes: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.

Eel Salad: The Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Bluegrass Collective Mondays: Every Monday night at Silver Moon Brewing catch live bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

John Manuel Johns: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Tuesday 7/15

Accordionista Robin Werdal: Enjoy polkas, waltzes, folk songs and more while learning about accordions; 3-4 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Ac Sapphire & Guests: The Portland artist will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Wednesday 7/16

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Sonny Hess: The guitarist and vocalist will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Tom Quell & Guests: The San Francisco Bay Area-based singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $13.66 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Matte Blvck: The dance and electronic trio will perform; 8 p.m.; $26.77 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.