A.C. Sapphire brings mystical folk-pop to Silver Moon Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Last I heard, A.C. Sapphire was based in Portland, but who knows if that’s true right now. The singer-songwriter clearly likes to stay moving. In a 2024 interview with the alt-weekly paper Willamette Week, she said this:

“I am constantly collecting moments and thinking about them in the context of songwriting,” Sapphire tells WW. “I love to travel and observe life as a traveler.”

And on Instagram just last month, she revealed that she has been recording a new album in North Carolina, and then wrote this:

“Home has always been a complex idea for me and I have always had a pull to be on the road! It’s in my bones to travel!”

Good news: You have to travel to get to Bend, where Sapphire will play Silver Moon Brewing on Tuesday, July 15. Expect to hear her mystical, melodic blend of folk, soul and pop music that fits snugly alongside fellow artists and travelers like Kassi Valazza and Courtney Marie Andrews. To get a taste for Sapphire’s adventurous Americana, check out her excellent “Dec. 32nd” album, released last year.

A.C. Sapphire and guests: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, doors open 7 p.m., $13.66, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, sivermoonbrewing.com.