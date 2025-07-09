Child advocate organization to start Redmond training

Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon — known as CASA — is starting an accelerated volunteer training program in Redmond this summer.

Special advocates are trained volunteers who speak up for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are navigating the child welfare system. The course, which begins July 15, turns what is normally an eight-week course into four weeks. The course will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays in Redmond 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants don’t need a legal background, just a few free hours a week and a commitment to children. All training and ongoing support are provided. Advocates work with caseworkers, lawyers, educators and families to ensure children’s needs are heard in court and the community.

Those interested can apply at the website. The deadline to apply for the summer training is Friday.

