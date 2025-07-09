Grants available to businesses for Bend Police camera system Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Bend Police Department and Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office are accepting applications for a new grant program that would expand the Bend Connect camera network into local businesses.

The grants would cover the cost for selected retailers to integrate their security camera systems into the Bend Connect network, giving Bend Police conditional access to the camera feeds in the event of an emergency, theft or ongoing investigation.

The grant would supply businesses with the devices — developed by Fusus Technology — to integrate cameras into the Bend Connect program, 512 gigabytes of onboard storage, a software and hardware warranty and a one-year subscription to the Bend Connect network. Without the grant, the cost for a business to integrate four cameras into the Bend Connect system with comparable storage and subscriptions is $350.

The grants are part of a broader strategy by the Central Oregon chapter of the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon and the intent is to minimize organized retail theft.

Applications are due by Aug. 3. Businesses can apply using this form.