Summit wins third-straight OSAA Cup, ninth since 2009 Published 3:48 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

For the third consecutive year, Summit was awarded the Class 5A OSAA Cup, which is awarded annually by the Oregon School Activities Association to schools who display overall excellence in academics, activities and athletics.

It is the ninth time since 2009 that Summit, which won its 100th OSAA team title this spring, has brought home the Class 5A OSAA Cup.

Summit claimed state titles in baseball and girls tennis, while earning second-place finishes in girls and boys cross-county, boys basketball, boys tennis and boys soccer.

Points are awarded to schools throughout the year for participation and placings in team and individual state championships, sportsmanship and top-10 finishes in the academic all-state programs.

Summit was awarded 4,330.75 points.

Two more Central Oregon schools finished in the top 10 in their classifications. Bend High finished fourth in 5A with 2,965.25 points. Crook County finished second in 4A with 3,216.25 points, behind only Marist Catholic (3,350).

— Bulletin staff report