Business people on the move Published 5:47 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Courtney Strong has been appointed managing partner at BBT Architects, a Bend full-service architectural firm . Kyle Burke was also named partner. Both had been associates at the firm.

Jeanne Carver, founder of Shaniko Wool, who partnered with Ralph Lauren to make opening ceremony uniforms for Team USA in 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics and 2024 Summer Olympics, was named a Global Trailblazer by the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Dylan Anderman was named to host KTVZ’s Beyond the Score weekly sports show. Anderman is the station’s sports director and is a Central Oregon native and former collegiate athlete.