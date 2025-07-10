Explore calendar July 12-18: Bird Watching Published 3:13 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Deschutes Land Trust is hosting a plant hike with Tom Wainwright on Wednesday at the Metolius Preserve near Sisters. (Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The Sunriver Pétanque Club meets on Sundays and Thursdays at Mary McCallum Park in Sunriver. (Submitted photo)

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Saturday 7/12

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Nature Reset — A Day Retreat: A nature-based day retreat with breathwork, yoga, meditation, mindfulness and dance, to create space for deep presence and embodied joy, surrounded by a supportive, intentional community; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $60-$80 sliding scale available; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-389-7275.

Sunday 7/13

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Table Tennis Sundays: Round robin table tennis on Sunday afternoons; 4-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Tuesday 7/15

Bird Watching: Explore local birds with naturalist Damian Fagan; 7:30-9:30 a.m.; free, registration required; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1063.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The West Lawn at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/16

Plant Hike: Join Tom Wainwright for a summer plant hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Weed Warriors: Battle invasive weeds at Deschutes Land Trust’s protected lands; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Welcome the Night: Celebrate sundown, when nocturnal wildlife stirs, this family-friendly event will include telescopes, bugs, bats, constellations, prizes and more, bring your headlamp or flashlight; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10, must RSVP, members receive 20% off; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Thursday 7/17

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 7/18

Dark Sky Preservation in Oregon: Learn about the importance of dark skies in Oregon with Bill Kowalik; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

X-Golf Bend Grand Opening: Join the party to welcome Bend’s newest golf simulator experience; 7-11:59 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at door; X-Golf Bend, 389 Scalehouse Court. Suite 105, Bend; playxgolf.com.