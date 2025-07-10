Five Oregon resorts ranked among best by Travel + Leisure readers Published 5:22 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Brasada Ranch northeast of Bend has been ranked the No. 5 top resort in the west by Travel + Leisure 2025 readers survey.

Sunriver Resort was ranked No. 6 by the same survey. The No. 1 resort in the western United States was Stephanie Inn at Cannon Beach. The oceanfront resort had been ranked No. 2 in 2023 and 2022.

Resorts were rated for their outdoor activities and laid back vibes, according to the survey. Oregon snagged five spots o n the 2025 list, according to Travel + Leisure. The other Oregon properties were Tu Tu’Tun Lodge in Gold Beach, and the Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg.