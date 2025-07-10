Pac Nor Westy opens in Bend’s Box Factory

Published 5:18 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

Pac Nor Westy, a Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand known for ethically made apparel and artisan-made goods, opened a flagship retail store at the Box Factory in Bend.

The brand sells clothing, including graphic t-shirts, hoodies and artisan goods made by local and regional makers, according to the company. The store opened on July 5.

A grand opening party is planned for July 25 and will feature beverages, product drops and giveaways. The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

