Lightning storms spark fires across Central Oregon Published 9:36 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Several wildfires sparked by lightning storms this week are burning across parts of Central Oregon. Firefighters have been working to suppress around two dozen fires.

• Willow Fire (1,000 acres, 0% contained) is burning 20 miles north of Glass Butte. The head of the fire is on the east side of Buck Creek, nearly reaching the border of the Malheur National Forest. The fire has prompted a Level 3—Go Now evacuation alert for residents near Willow Butte. A Level 2—Be Set alert is in place for areas south of the fire.

• Sunrise Fire (307 acres, 80% containment) is burning 8 miles south of Paulina on Prineville District Bureau of Land Management lands. On Tuesday, firefighters constructed a fire line completely around the perimeter of the fire.

• Foley Creek Fire (30 acres, 60% contained) is burning on private land 20 miles north of Prineville. This property is protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

• UDC Fire (966 acres, 90% containment) burned mainly in grass on the Warm Springs Reservation. As of Thursday the fire activity was minimal and mostly smoldering.

• Elk Fire (2,000 acres, 0% containment) is burning 8 miles north of Bonanza in Klamath County. An evacuation order is in place for areas near the fire — a shelter has been established by the American Red Cross at the Living Spring Church in Bonanza. The fire has damaged a fiber optic cable, disrupting communication for homes and businesses in the area.