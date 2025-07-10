Step into the world of alpacas at Crescent Moon Ranch Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A baby alpaca rested under the shade of a tree with its legs folded underneath its small body, about a foot from the fence at Crescent Moon Ranch in Terrebonne last week.

Unlike some of the adult alpacas who caught my eye as I walked down the path designated for visitors and were interested in whether I might feed them, the baby didn’t seem to notice my presence. Its eyes were closed. Its brown mouth was turned slightly upwards in the shape of a smile, noticeable against its all-white coat.

Another baby alpaca, whose coat was almost entirely black, except for its white face and neck, sat another foot behind the white baby alpaca in the same position, also unbothered.

An adult white alpaca hovered next to the baby alpacas, standing as it grazed on leaves of the tree above. It lowered its head and looked me directly in the eyes with its large, bulbous black eyes.

Baby alpacas, known as crias, are sometimes born daily, or as many as three times a day, said Scott Miller, who owns Crescent Moon Ranch with his wife, Debbie.

Babies are born from March through September, with most births taking place in

May and June and tapering off in the hotter months of July and August, Scott said.

The Millers breed alpacas on an annual basis and can plan when babies will be born the following year. Each alpaca carries its baby for 11 to 11 and a half months.

Lucky visitors may even have the chance to watch as babies are delivered right by the fence, Debbie said.

Debbie pointed out a couple of alpacas who were over 11 and a half months pregnant and had passed their due dates.

“She was humming yesterday,” she said, adding that she thought the alpaca might have been ready to give birth. “That’s what they do. That’s how they talk if something is going on. They talk by clucking or humming.”

Sometimes, Debbie said she notices an elbow sticking out of the mother’s side and can tell when the baby rolls over.

Free family fun

It’s free to visit the ranch in Terrebonne, which is open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Those interested in feeding the alpacas may purchase a bag of grain for $5 inside the Alpaca Boutique on the property.

The self-guided walking path includes informational signage about alpacas and metal cut-outs placed along the fences that, when peered through, allow a sighting of the nearby Cascades. Each one is labeled with the mountain’s name and elevation.

Given that the ranch is outside, it’s a good idea to come prepared for the elements and bring sun protection on hot summer days.

A family legacy

The Millers have run the ranch for 26 years, continuing the legacy of Scott’s parents and uncle, Joe and Diane Nelson and Jerry Dunne, who established the ranch in 1996 on San Juan Island. The ranch moved to Central Oregon in 2002 and then to its current location along Highway 97 in 2014.

“We have four generations working here,” Scott said, including parents, children and grandchildren.

The only day the Millers take off each year is Christmas, but Scott likens that to taking care of anything.

“You’ve got to take care of your dog seven days a week. We’ve always felt blessed to be able to do this and the alpaca is such a unique creature. It felt like it’d be a crime not to share this with people,” he said.

If You Go

What: Crescent Moon Ranch

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily

Where: 7566 N Highway 97, Terrebonne

Cost: Free to visit, bag of feed $5

Contact: crescentmoonranch.com