Four Bend Elks players selected for West Coast League All-Star Game Published 12:03 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

The Bend Elks will send four players — two pitchers and two field players — to Bellingham, Wash., for the West Coast League All-Star Game on Wednesday at Joe Martin Field. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. and the game will be livestreamed on MLB.com.

The Elks’ Makoa Sniffen (St. Mary’s), Easton Amundson (Metropolitan State University Denver), John-Paul Sauer (Tulane) and Erik Puodziunas (Michigan) were all selected to play for the South All-Star team against the North All-Star team.

“It is an honor to have my coaches and teammates believe in me to do that,” Sauer said.

Sauer, a right-handed pitcher from Jackson, Mo., has been a workhorse on the mound for the Elks this summer, making five starts and throwing 31 2/3 innings and going at least five innings in each of his five starts. He’s struck out 21 batters, has one of the WCL’s lowest ERAs (2.84) and has a 3-2 record.

“Coming into summer ball I wanted to pitch as much as I could,” Sauer said. “I’ve been able to start since the first week. I’ve been trying to go six or seven innings and try to help us win. I’ve gotten exactly what I’ve been looking for here and what I needed. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

The second Elks pitcher selected was Puodziunas, a right-hander from Sherman Oaks, Calif. He said he was surprised to learn that he was picked when he received a text message from a college teammate who also plays for a WCL team, congratulating him on making the team.

Puodziunas has been another reliable arm for the Elks. He’s made five starts, has a 3-1 record and has struck out 21 batters in 31 innings to go along with his 3.48 ERA.

Puodziunas said he wanted to use the summer to rekindle his joy in baseball.

“I just wanted to love the game again,” Puodziunas said. “I feel like for a lot of guys summer ball is that time where you can relax, just play baseball and remember that it is just a sport. College ball can get intense with school and that can make it feel like more of a job. In summer ball you get to enjoy the game, the team and the environment.”

Sniffen, of Monte Sereno, Calif., has been a reliable bat for the Elks since joining the team in early June. He’s batting .320 while hitting three home runs and driving in 26 runs. He also has 10 stolen bases. Sniffen’s versatility, playing all over the infield and outfield, has also been a plus for the Elks this summer.

“I was just looking to get some at-bats this summer and play all around the field,” Sniffen said. “It has been more than expected. I feel like I really stuck to my approach this summer.”

Amundson, a left-handed infielder from Nampa, Idaho, has brought a lot of pop in the batter’s box this summer. Of his 21 hits, 14 of them have gone for extra bases. His five home runs this season is tied for fourth in the WCL. He also boasts 16 RBIs.

After taking two of three games against the Salem Marion Berries at Vince Genna Stadium, the Elks overall record was 18-16 going into Friday night’s game, with a second-half record of 5-4. Currently fourth in the South Division’s overall standings, the Elks are one of six South teams with a winning record in the second half of the season.

The Elks will be on the road for a three-game series against the Yakima Valley (Wash.) Pippins, with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before the all-star break. The Elks will be back at Vince Genna Stadium for a three-game series against Cowlitz (Wash.) starting Friday, July 18.

“We want to win as many games as we can,” Sauer said. “We want to get into the playoffs and get a championship. That’s number one in my book.”

