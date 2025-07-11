Willow Fire prompts temporary closures in Crook County Published 12:14 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A temporary closure has been issued for public lands in Crook County as the result of the Willow Fire, says the Bureau of Land Management.

Affected areas include territory east of the south fork in the Crooked River, north of Cline Butte, west of Rough Creek and south of SE Price-Twelve Mile Road. A map of closure areas can be found here.

As of Friday morning, the Willow Fire had grown to 4,403 acres. While the fire has 0% containment, firefighters have constructed a fire line around the majority of the fire and there has been minimal activity. A Central Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team took over the fire Thursday afternoon.