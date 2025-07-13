Plane crash injures three near Sisters Published 4:04 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Three people suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after a small plane crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff near the Sisters Eagle Airport.

The crash happened around 11:06 a.m. in the Indian Ford Meadows community just north of the airport. The Cessna aircraft went down in a wooded area and caught fire. All three people on board escaped before the plane became fully engulfed in flames, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived first on scene and helped the occupants until fire crews arrived. The three were taken to St. Charles Bend for evaluation.

Firefighters from the Sisters-Camp Sherman and Cloverdale fire districts, along with U.S. Forest Service personnel, extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby trees or homes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.