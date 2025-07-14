Bend man barricades in home after domestic violence call Published 12:03 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

A Bend resident was arrested Friday evening following a domestic violence incident, prompting a response from the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team.

Bend police responded around 6:00 p.m. to the area of Cheyenne Road and Comanche Lane after receiving reports of an assault. During the investigation, officers determined that 52-year-old Jeffrey Michael Salt had physically assaulted the victim, also a Bend resident, and attempted to prevent them from contacting authorities.

Salt then barricaded himself inside his home, triggering the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team. He was taken into custody without further incident and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.

Salt faces two counts of strangulation, two counts of coercion and one count of assault. Court documents identify the victim as Liza Colleen Nelson. Salt was convicted for strangling Nelson once before in 2021 — along with one count of menacing — and again in 2016 for strangling a second woman.