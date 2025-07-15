FairWell Festival set to begin Friday in Redmond Published 9:40 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Discover Redmond’s Latest Premier Music Event: FairWell Festival

The FairWell festival returns to Redmond for a third time, set to kick off July 18 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

No changes to the festival have been announced as of Wednesday, due either to wildfires burning nearby or poor air quality in Redmond.

Tickets for the two-day event are limited, but some remain available. A 1-day general admission ticket starts at $139 and a 2-day general admission ticket is starting at $289. For more information, visit fairwellfestival.com/tickets. You can “activate” your wristband online in advance and register for cashless purchases to reduce wait times.

Parking passes are still available for commuting to and from the festival. A shuttle ticket is $25 per vehicle. Parking is available at both Redmond and Ridgeview high schools. Parking at the fairgrounds starts at $25 per car and requires a pre-paid permit. For more information on parking: fairwellfestival.com/tickets.

Non-clear bags, aerosol containers including sunscreen and beauty products, weapons, coolers, framed backpacks, hammocks, glass containers, illegal and illicit substances and outside food or beverages are included on the list of prohibited items. For the full list look here: support.fairwellfestival.com/hc/en-us/articles/13103156813844-What-items-are-allowed-prohibited-inside-FairWell-Festival.

Gates open at noon each day. Friday night headliners include Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam while Sturgill Simpson, Sierra Ferrell and Ludacris perform on Saturday.

Festival crowds are expected to make it more difficult to travel in and out of the Redmond Airport during the event. A main route to the airport from U.S. Highway 97 will close Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. to allow for festival goers to more quickly exit the festival grounds.

SW Airport Way will remain closed until 1 a.m. the next morning. Travelers hoping to reach the airport during that time must use SW Veterans Way. Larger crowds are expected to increase the time it takes going through security as well, with a recommended arrival of two hours prior to departure.