Ballooning wildfire closes U.S. Highway 97 in Jefferson County Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A rapidly-growing wildfire burning in Jefferson and Wasco counties has closed U.S. Highway 97 about 18 miles northwest of Madras.

The Cram fire ballooned to 28,000 acres Tuesday, forcing the early closure of a summer camp and evacuations of residents in the area. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed a 5-mile stretch of highway where it connects with state Highway 293, which runs east to Antelope.

Evacuation levels are available online for Jefferson County and Wasco County.

About Clayton Franke Clayton Franke covers growth, development and transportation for The Bulletin. A graduate of the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communication, Clayton joined The Bulletin in 2024. He was born and raised in Missoula, Montana. He can be reached at 541-617-7854 or clayton.franke@bendbulletin.com. More by Clayton