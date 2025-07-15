Bend cooks share seasonal tips for summer barbecues Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Local vegetables, including tomatoes, zucchini and bell peppers, on the grill. (123rf)

With summer in full swing, the smoky smell of barbecue is taking over neighborhoods and parks. Grilling might seem as simple as firing up some charcoal and tossing on a steak, but creating the perfect summer meal takes more than just flames.

Choosing what to grill can be a daunting task. With dozens of options for meat and even more choices for seasoning, marinades and sides, planning the perfect barbecued meal can be overwhelming. Jackson Higdon, chef and owner of Luckey’s Woodsman, said any grilled meat paired with acidic flavors makes for an ideal summertime meal.

“During the summertime, your palate actually craves grilled meat and freshness,” Higdon said. “My go-to this time of year is that Argentinian-style of barbecue — chimichurries, pickled onions, bright, acidic, fresh flavors.”

Jill Drum, founder of Jill’s Cookbook Club, said almost anything that is typically cooked in an oven can be thrown on the grill in the summertime, including pizza, chicken and vegetables.

“I use my grill pretty much as an oven in the summer,” Drum said. “Anything that is going to heat up my house, I’ll just throw on the grill outside.”

When searching for ingredients, Higdon recommends shopping locally and supporting places like Well Rooted Farms, a local farm dedicated to raising sustainable, pasture-raised meats.

“If I had to paint a perfect picture, it would be going to Well Rooted Farms, getting a bunch of amazing vegetables from them, picking something out from their meat locker, going back home and throwing it on the grill,” he said.

Heading to local farmers’ markets is also a great way to get inspired and try new, local ingredients, Drum said. She recommends wandering the farmers’ market looking for simple, yet creative ways to elevate a meal on the grill.

After selecting ingredients, prepping the grill correctly is critical to a successful meal. Start with a dry, clean grill to avoid potential grease fires. Drum recommends cutting a raw onion in half, putting it between grilling tongs and rubbing it on the grill at high heat.

“I think the biggest mistake people make when it comes to grilling is not having enough confidence,” Drum said. “People should think of their grill as just an extension of their kitchen.”

Having the proper tools and equipment for grilling is also essential. Higdon suggests a sharp metal spatula and a digital meat thermometer that connects to a smartphone.

“I need a solid spatula… something with a razor-sharp edge,” he said. “Getting a digital meat thermometer is also critical. … I can basically put in the thermometer and track the temperature on an app on my phone.”

Once the prep work has been completed, it’s time to light up the grill and put the meat on the racks. Using a meat thermometer and grilling to temperature rather than time will result in a more decadent and accurate result, Higdon said.

According to Traeger’s official website, a rare steak should have an internal temperature between 120 and 125 degrees and medium rare should be 130 to 135 degrees. Medium is 140 to 145 degrees, medium well is 150 to 155 and a well-done steak should reach 160 to 165 degrees. For a medium rare steak, it should take six to 10 minutes to be cooked to temperature, or three to five minutes on each side, but be sure to reference temperature before time.

For those who don’t identify as meat lovers, there are still plenty of options to put on the grill. Cauliflower steaks are a great way to get that grilled flavor, minus the meat, Higdon said. He suggests finding a large cauliflower, cutting it down the middle and marinating it in balsamic or Italian dressing. Then put it on the grill and top with chimichurri.

A barbecued meal is not complete without a tasty side dish to accompany, and Higdon’s summer pasta salad recipe is sure to satisfy. Start by gathering a variety of summer vegetables such as yellow squash, cherry tomatoes or any vegetable that catches the eye. Toss the veggies in olive oil and grill them. Boil some pasta and combine the veggies with the cooked noodles.

“Add a whole bunch of lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and here’s the secret banger: cottage cheese. It’s poor man’s mozzarella.” Higdon said. “I eat this all the time in the summer… and you can add chicken or steak or really anything to it.”

Whether you’re searing a ribeye, flipping cauliflower steaks or roasting a rainbow of farmers’ market veggies, grilling is more than just a cooking method — it’s a summer ritual.

“We are super lucky to have such good food here in Bend,” Drum said. “Grilling is really just about enjoying simple food, cooked in a simple way.”