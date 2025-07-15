Editorial: Be a Scrooge with Bend’s water Published 9:10 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Gov. Tina Kotek has made drought declarations already this year – one for Baker and the second for Lincoln counties.

Nothing for Central Oregon, yet.

It’s summer. It’s hot with occasional thunderstorms. And though everyone has plenty of water to drink, and the Deschutes isn’t about to dry up, there are things not to do.

Don’t water the sidewalk. We love a lush, green lawn. This is the High Desert. Try natural, drought resistant plants or, at least, be a Scrooge with the irrigation.

Don’t seek inspiration in the shower. It does work sometimes. But it’s no good to keep taking showers several times a day or extra long ones until inspiration alights.

Don’t recommend Central Oregon tear up some golf courses. It’s just going to make people mad, though maybe we don’t need more. We don’t expect sand golf to take off. But wouldn’t that be nice.

If you want better tips, the city of Bend has lots of them here: tinyurl.com/WateritBend.