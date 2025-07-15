Editorial: Five good things Bend legislators helped deliver for Central Oregon Published 8:55 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The three legislators from Bend managed to land some substantial good stuff for Central Oregon in this year’s session.

State Sen. Anthony Broadman and state Reps. Jason Kropf and Emerson Levy delivered.

A key lift for health care that we haven’t mentioned before is $4,045,902 for Mosaic Community Health, a nonprofit. Mosaic provides health care to a lot of people who may not ordinarily get it elsewhere. Roughly 50% of the patients are covered under the Oregon Health Plan. It’s medical. It’s dental. It’s behavioral health. And more.

Mosaic grew out of what was called Ochoco Community Clinic in Prineville in 2002 to serve patients across the region, so they wouldn’t be getting basic care in the emergency room.

The region keeps growing and Mosaic needs to keep growing with it.

Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s chief strategy officer, told us earlier this year that the hope was to get legislative support to help with a new project on Bend’s east side. Mosaic is trying to position itself to serve the needs of the community decades into the future, by creating a one-stop shop for all of its services.

Supporting this project is state government doing good for Central Oregon.

The local delegation did help deliver more than just that. Here is a list of other regional projects:

• $10,128,616 for CORE3: It’s an emergency management center in Redmond to better prepare the state for disasters.

• $3,121,146 for a Central Oregon Child Psychiatric Facility: We have written about this quite a bit, but it’s a big deal. There is no dedicated, in-patient place to go for children in severe mental health crisis in Central Oregon. Many children end up in the emergency room.

• $2,000,000 for the High Desert Museum: Have you been to it lately? It’s a fusion of history, art and zoo. A cultural asset.

• $3,843,973 for the Warm Springs Commissary Project: It should improve access to food and opportunity in Warm Springs.

“This is a major win for Central Oregon — and we’re proud of what we were able to bring home for our constituents and the good people of this region,” the three legislators said in a joint statement.