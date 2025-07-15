Oregon urges tens of thousands of taxpayers to file this week Published 5:26 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Oregon Department of Revenue is encouraging people who have yet to file their 2024 tax returns but were granted a six-month extension to send in their returns as soon as possible.

Tax returns were due on April 15 without an extension. Tuesday, July 15 is the midway point for people who filed for an extension. Oct. 15 is the deadline.

“July 15 may be just the halfway point of the extension period, but for most people who haven’t yet filed their tax year 2024 return there’s no reason not to file now,” said Department of Revenue Director David Gerstenfeld, in a news release.

According to the department, some people didn’t file by April 15 because they didn’t have the money to pay their taxes. But not filing is not a solution because interest and penalties still rack up, even when an extension is granted. Oregon says people should pay even just a partial amount of what they owe as soon as possible, to reduce interest and penalties.

The state will set up payment plans with people who don’t have enough cash to cover the full amount. “If you can’t pay your balance in full, please don’t panic or ignore it, hoping it will go away,” says the state’s payment plan webpage.

Other people didn’t file their tax returns by April 15 because they experienced a hardship that pulled their attention away from their tax obligations. Others didn’t have all of the information or documents they needed. And still others simply forgot or didn’t get to it.

According to the department, the state has processed more than 2.05 million tax returns so far in 2025. That’s about 98% of the returns received, including those since April 15, spokesperson Robin Maxey said Monday. The state estimates that about 150,000 more taxpayers have yet to file.

The state says some of them might even be due a refund.

Taxpayers who have yet to file can take advantage of some free filing options, including Direct File Oregon. Taxpayers with questions also can ask questions at 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222, with help available in English or Spanish.