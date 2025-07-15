OSU-Cascades to offer accountancy degree in fall 2025 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Oregon State University-Cascades will offer a bachelor’s degree in accountancy beginning in fall 2025. Financial experts are in high demand in Central Oregon and across the state.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 1,300 jobs are projected to open annually for auditors and accountants through 2032 in Oregon. Many Certified Public Accounts are nearing or at retirement age, according to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and so job openings are expected to increase. There is also a statewide shortage of accountants in Oregon.

This will be the third program for the Bend branch campus to be offered through the OSU’s College of Business, after hospitality management and business administration. The accountancy program will be primarily taught in-person, though some courses will be taught online through the university’s Ecampus.

Logan Steele, an associate professor of accounting who also serves on the Oregon Board of Accountancy, moved to Bend to lead the program. The Corvallis program has more than 500 students, while the Bend program is aiming for 80 to 100 students.

“We have a little bit of a statewide market for our graduates, they both want to go to university near where they live and not have to leave their community, but also be able to work somewhere they love to be,” he said.

Students will take advanced courses in financial and managerial accounting, economics and communications. They will also participate in internships, practicums and networking opportunities that will help develop their careers. The branch campus will also offer a minor for those who want to learn more about business, as well as the option to transfer their degree from Central Oregon Community College and join the program.

Steele is excited to be in Bend because of the strong business community, which he hopes will be a good resource for the program.

The Corvallis-based program experienced a 98% job placement rate in 2024. Top employers of graduates included accounting firms Deloitte & Touche, KPMG International and Moss Adams, LLP.

Last fall, OSU-Cascades started a mechanical engineering degree, also in an effort to train interested engineers for job opportunities in Central Oregon.

The Oregon Legislature has launched the Oregon Board of Accountancy Pipeline Fund, a $1 million needs-based scholarship program for students interested in accounting. The application will open in early 2026 and scholarships will be awarded starting spring 2026.

