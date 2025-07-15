Two more baseball players from Bend selected in MLB draft Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Canon Reeder and Finn Edwards had their names called in the later rounds of the Major League Baseball draft Monday evening.

Both players were selected in the 18th round, and both played their high school ball at Summit.

Reeder, a 2022 Summit grad who has played the last three seasons of college baseball at Oregon State, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round with the 533rd pick. Edwards, a 2024 Summit grad who spent the past season pitching at Iowa Western Community College, was drafted in the 18th round with the 555th pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both join fellow Summit grad Slater de Brun, who was selected with the 37th pick by the Baltimore Orioles Sunday night.

Starting 53 games in center field for Oregon State this past spring, Reeder batted .293 with 11 doubles and eight home runs while stealing four bases and helping the Beavers reach the College World Series.

Edwards took an accelerated route to getting drafted by the Dodgers.

Junior college baseball players do not have to wait as long as four-year college players to be drafted. Junior college players have to wait only one season, while four-year college players have to wait three years.

After one year at Iowa Western, where Edwards struck out 45 batters in 34 1/3 innings, the 6-foot-7 right-hander was drafted. Just a few days prior to the draft, Edwards announced his commitment to pitch next season at Arizona State.

