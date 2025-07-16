Bend is hot and smoky this week. Here are some indoor options for fun. Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more A youngster makes her way to the top of the climbing wall, center, while friends and family watch on at the Trampoline Zone in Bend Tuesday afternoon. (Andy Tullis/The Bulletin) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Two youths balance on a beam and battle with foam rollers over a foam pit at the Trampoline Zone in Bend Tuesday afternoon. (Andy Tullis/The Bulletin) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Kids bounce on a variety of fun spots at the Trampoline Zone in Bend on Tuesday afternoon. (Andy Tullis/The Bulletin) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Young competitors speed through the course during a race at K1 Cart Racing in Bend Tuesday afternoon. 7-15-25 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin 5/5 Swipe or click to see more A youngster gets to try out sitting in one of the race carts, before a youth race began at K1 Cart Racing in Bend Tuesday afternoon. 7-15-25 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Central Oregon is facing high temperatures and smoke this week, the latter thanks to the Cram Fire raging in Jefferson and Wasco counties. Officials say they’ve noticed more people with kids, especially tourists, heading inside for their fun lately.

“Weather-wise, (it’s going to be) dry and warm,” said Christel Bennese, meteorologist for the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service. “”We’ll see 90s, then we’ll start going into the mid-90s, and it looks like we’ll stay in the mid-90s to the weekend.”

The weather will mostly be sunny, though there will be smoke and haze for the next few days from the wildfire. Expect temperatures this weekend to cool off slightly, however.

While Central Oregon has a lot of great outdoor spots to have fun with kids, here are a few indoor places to go when everyone needs a break from the heat and haze.

• Bend has two indoor trampoline spots: Mountain Air Trampoline Park right by the Bend Parkway, and the Trampoline Zone in east Bend. Both feature plenty of trampolines, while the Zone has a climbing wall and laser game. Mountain Air features an area to play sports, complete with basketball hoop, and a trampoline video game.

• If looking for something more on the sports side of things, but without getting out in the heat, K1 Speed Indoor Go Kart Racing or Cascade Indoor Sports should be on the list. Go kart racing is for both kids and adults, though there is a minimum height requirement. Cascade Indoor Sports includes indoor sports fields for kids and adults and a climbing section for younger kids called the Bigger Play Thing.

• The Sun Mountain Fun Center in Bend offers both outdoor and indoor activities, including an arcade, bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, billiards and virtual reality games.

• There are several indoor playgrounds for younger children in Bend. The Play Society is an indoor play area for kids 5 and younger, and features a kitchen and market area and a cars and trains zone. The Play Theory Cafe, similarly, is an indoor playground for kids 8 and younger. Free Spirit Yoga offers adult and kids yoga and a free play area on the weekends for toddlers and kids. It also has camps and classes to build coordination and confidence in kids. While the Little Bug Play Hub in Redmond is normally an indoor playground, it is moving into a new location this summer and currently offers activities outdoors at Quince Park.

• A less sporty indoor option can be found at Rally Recreation near Summit High School. It offers games like billiards, foosball, darts, shuffleboard and more. Primarily geared toward middle schoolers, Rally is open to anyone who is interested in turning off devices and making connections through games.

The Deschutes Public Library branches have events throughout the summer. The renovations made to several library branches include new children’s play areas, and the Sunriver Library specifically had its facilities updated to better handle smoke from wildfires.

About Noemi Arellano-Summer Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories. She can be reached at noemi.arellano-summer@bendbulletin.com and 541-383-0325. More by Noemi