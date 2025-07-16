Bend’s Old Mill District gears up for a new tradition with the Classic Cruz car show Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Glittering chrome and revving engines will mark the banks of the Deschutes River Saturday, with the first Old Mill Classic Cruz in Bend’s Old Mill District.

The car show is free to attend and has attracted car owners from across Oregon and from California, Washington and Alabama, according to David Boynton, who is organizing the event with Ken Lucas.

“We have a lot of cars coming that haven’t been seen in Bend before,” Lucas said. “We have everything from Porsches to Volkswagens. We have a DeLorean coming. You name it. Mustangs, Camaros.”

There are 33 classes of cars, with the models signed up for display including a 1933 Ford 2-Door Sedan, a 1954 Chevy, a 1958 Pontiac and a 1972 Chevrolet Suburban custom, Boynton said.

The vintage automobiles will be displayed on the Old Mill District’s West Side Event Lawn on the west side of the pedestrian bridge near the entrance of Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Additional cars may be displayed on the adjoining pavement.

A car show with community spirit

At the root of the event is community, said Boynton and Lucas. The event’s primary beneficiary is The Battle Buddies of Central Oregon, a nonprofit working to prevent veteran and first responder suicide with free canine obedience training.

Donations will also be provided to a local church camp, of which members will be lending a hand on the day of the event.

“This is more than just a car show,” Boynton said. “It’s about honoring those who’ve served, connecting the community, and showcasing the beauty of Bend in an unforgettable way.”

“We’re trying to support the community in any way we can,” said Lucas, who is also a veteran.

Local businesses have stepped forward to help with sponsorships, including the event’s title sponsor, VR Garage.

Planning a first-time event in the Old Mill District has been a learning experience for the organizers, who have put plans in place to avoid interrupting normal uses of the area, such as those who will be floating the river on inner tubes or stand-up paddleboards. Boynton and Lucas said it has all come together with careful planning and the help of Lucas’ wife, Carrie, Stephanie and Scott Maier, Larry Webber and Ron Robbel.

For those interested in entering their cars in the show, registrations will be accepted until the event is at capacity, and cost $40 per entry.

More for car enthusiasts

Car enthusiasts have additional upcoming opportunities to get involved in the community.

Autocross Club of Central Oregon, which aims to offer drivers an opportunity to push their limits in a fun and safe environment, is hosting events Friday and Saturday at Mt. Bachelor West Village. Autocross challenges competitors to navigate a course with traffic cones as quickly as possible, without going off course or hitting any cones, according to the organization’s website.

Cars & Coffee, held 8-10 a.m. every first and third Sunday at Dilly Dally Coffee Co. (1001 SW Emkay Drive), is this weekend.

Another Cars and Coffee event takes place from 8-10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month from May through October, with the next event landing on August 2. The free event takes place in the parking lot of Bend Church of the Nazarene (1270 NE 27th St.)

If You Go

What: Old Mill Classic Cruz

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lawn west of the Old Mill District footbridge

Cost: Free

Contact: oldmillclassiccruz.com

About Janay Wright Janay Wright writes about food, events and the outdoors for The Bulletin. As the company’s Audience Engagement and Features Reporter since 2021, she also runs The Bulletin’s Instagram account, @bendbulletin. Read her work in The Bulletin’s free print GO Magazine or stay in the know on Instagram. And if you’re not sure where to eat in town, she likely has a recommendation. She can be reached at 541-383-0304 or janay.wright@bendbulletin.com. More by Janay