Home
Weather
ODOT Road Cams
Whitewater Park Cam
Services
Subscribe
About Us
Contact Us
Careers
Contribute
Newsletters
Newspapers in Education
eEdition
Special Sections
Local News
Bend
Climate
Education
Elections
Environment
Homeless
Redmond
Wildfires
Growth
Sports
High School
College
Community Sports
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Events
Go
Music
Movies
Arts
Food & Drinks
Books
TV Listings
Explore
Conditions Report
Events
Mt Bike Trail Guide
Whitewater Park Webcam
Outdoors
Nation
Opinion
Editorials
Letters To Editor
Submit Letter to the Editor
Obituaries
Submit Obituaries
Events
Contests
Sponsored Content
Classifieds
Place An Ad
Jobs
Public Notices
Statewide Public Notices
Puzzles & Games
Classic Sudoku
Daily Commuter Crossword
Futoshiki
Hitori
Jumble Crossword
Jumble Crossword Sunday
Jumble Daily
Jumble For Kids
Killer Sudoku
LA Times Crossword
LA Times Sunday Crossword
TV Crossword
TV Jumble
Log In
Subscribe
My Account
Local News
Bend
Climate
Education
Elections
Environment
Homeless
Wildfires
Growth
Sports
High School
College
Community Sports
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Events
Go
Music
Movies
Food & Drinks
Arts
Books
TV Listings
Puzzles & Games
Explore
Conditions Report
Events
Mt Bike Trail Guide
Whitewater Park Webcam
Outdoors
Opinion
Editorials
Letters To Editor
Columnists
Submit Letter to the Editor
Obituaries
Submit Obituaries
CCA Contest
Classifieds
Place An Ad
Jobs
Public Notices
Statewide Public Notices
eEdition
Special Sections
Editorial cartoon for July 17
Published 9:46 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025
By Walt Handelsman
Marketplace
‹
›
You Might Like
Opinion
Guest Column: Lobbying group blocked Oregon wildlife bill
Opinion
Editorial: Be a Scrooge with Bend’s water
Opinion
Editorial: Five good things Bend legislators helped deliver for Central Oregon
Opinion
Editorial cartoon for July 16
Best of the Best of Bend 2025
eEdition
View Today's Paper
Most Popular
1
Highway 97 access roads allowed for Deschutes County campground
2
Historic downtown Bend church could be razed for affordable housing
3
When being friendly goes wrong at a Bend skatepark
4
Completed Bend highway bypass worsens kinks on Empire, nearby streets
5
ODOT set to cut 21 workers in Deschutes County, close Sisters shop
Sections
Local News
Nation
Business
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
Entertainment
Explore
Weather
Services
Subscribe
eEdition
Submission Forms
Contribute
FAQs
Newsstand Returns
Advertising Rate Card
Classifieds
Newspapers in Education
Reset Password
Manage My Account
Our Company
About Us
Contact Us
Careers
Our Partners
The Astorian
Chinook Observer
Seaside Signal
Discover Our Coast
Capital Press
Oregon Capital Insider
Rogue Valley Times
Redmond Spokesman
The Other Oregon
East Oregonian
Hermiston Herald
Wallowa County Chieftain
The Observer
Baker City Herald
Blue Mountain Eagle
© 2025 The Bulletin.
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service