Fire restrictions expand to wilderness areas in Deschutes National Forest Published 9:46 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Fire restrictions will expand Friday to include all wilderness areas in the Deschutes National Forest, as hot, dry weather and increased wildfire activity continue across Central Oregon.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 18, open fires — including wood, charcoal, twig stoves, and biomass burners — will be prohibited in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington, Three Sisters, Diamond Peak and Mount Thielsen wilderness areas.

The new rules extend existing Stage 1 fire restrictions already in place across the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, the Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. In those areas, open flames are only allowed in specific developed campgrounds.

Smoking is also restricted to enclosed vehicles or buildings, designated campgrounds, or clearings at least 3 feet wide. Off-road vehicle travel is generally prohibited, except within 300 feet of a campsite.

Gas-powered stoves and lanterns with an on/off switch are allowed outside of campgrounds, except along certain river corridors and lakes managed by the BLM, where stricter year-round rules apply.

Chainsaw use is banned between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. and must follow specific safety measures outside those hours, including having a shovel and fire extinguisher on hand. Generators are allowed if kept off the ground and in a fire-safe area with a spark arrestor.

Fireworks and explosives remain banned at all times on federal lands in Central Oregon.

For updates on fire restrictions and wildfire activity, visit centraloregonfire.org or call the Central Oregon Fire Info Line at 800-523-4737. To report a wildfire, call 911.