Free four-part series delves into the history of the timber industry

For over a century, the timber industry, fueled by abundant ponderosa pine forests, was Central Oregon’s primary economic engine, shaping its economic and cultural identity. However, with the economy’s diversification, the era of logging and timber mills now feels like the distant past.

On Thursday, a four-part lecture series at Prineville’s Bowman Museum will commence, focusing on the history of the timber industry. The series, led by historian Steve Lent and Ochoco Lumber Company part-owner John Shelk, will explore the industry’s growth and decline over the coming months.

Shelk’s roots extend five generations in the lumber industry, including his great-great-grandfather, Armon Clark, who cut railroad ties in Ontario, Canada and his great-grandfather, O.M. Clark, who established Clark & Wilson Lumber Company in northwest Portland, according to his biography.

Lent has worked for the Bureau of Land Management and authored several books on the local history of Prineville, Madras and Crook County.

“They’ve always wanted to collaborate and talk about the timber industry because it was such a major economic actor in the history of Prineville and Crook County,” said Sean Briscoe, executive director of the Bowman Museum. “As they were talking, we realized we could not do this in just one hour and a half-long program.”

Scheduled Lectures

Shelk and Lent will offer historical insights, firsthand experiences, and behind-the-scenes perspectives on one of Central Oregon’s most influential industries. Lectures will be held on the third Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m.

The first installment of the series on Thursday covers the rise of the timber industry and how it evolved into a booming industry that reshaped life in Central Oregon and Crook County. It details the progression from early sawmills and railroad camps to thriving lumber mills, highlighting the individuals, companies, and events that fueled this transformation.

On Aug. 21, the series will cover the inner workings of timber operations, with insights from Shelk’s decades of experience.

On Sept.18, the series will focus on the marketing of the timber industry and how it was distributed across the country and the finished products that were created with the lumber.

The final lecture on Oct. 16 examines the industry’s decline as a result of economic, environmental and political challenges and the legacy that was left behind.

The Bowman Museum has covered the timber industry in the past, but it was limited to an hour-long program. The upcoming series will offer a deeper understanding of the industry key players, economic impact and the resulting legacy, Briscoe said.

“This series offers a rare opportunity to understand the timber industry from both a historical and business standpoint,” he said. “Steve Lent brings his unparalleled knowledge of local history, and John Shelk offers valuable insights from decades inside the industry.”

Attendees are welcome to show up to any of the lectures in the series, whether that may be one or all of the presentations. All are free to attend and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If You Go

What: “The History of the Timber Industry”

When: 6 p.m. July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16

Where: Bowman Museum, 246 N. Main St., Prineville

Cost: Free

Contact: crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715

