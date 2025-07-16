High Desert Food and Farm Alliance receives funding boost Published 11:08 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

High Desert Food and Farm Alliance has been selected to receive multiple grants, including funding from Travel Oregon’s competitive grants program, The Environmental Center’s Innovation Fund and money from Republic Services to fund several programs aimed at supporting local farmers, reducing food waste and combating food insecurity in Central Oregon.

The nonprofit organization received $120,385 from Travel Oregon’s competitive grants program to fund the “Taste Central Oregon” campaign. The campaign will involve educating residents and visitors about the importance of supporting Central Oregon farmers and ranchers by buying and dining locally, along with where and how to find local food options.

Republic Services also provided funding to HDFFA to support the Grow and Give program, a 10-year-old program that aims to reduce food waste by providing local produce to those in Central Oregon experiencing food insecurity, while also supporting local farmers. The program collects excess produce from local farmers and delivers it to partners such as NeighborImpact and Family Kitchen, while reimbursing the farmers.

The Environmental Center’s Innovation Fund grant will further enhance food waste reduction efforts by funding the new “Perfectly Imperfect Produce” program that will launch with a food sampling this summer at HDFFA’s Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market booth.

For more information on the programs and offerings at the nonprofit, visit hdffa.org.