Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Nathan Lloyd Hygelund

12/10/1935 – 01/03/2025

Nathan Hygelund passed away on January 3, 2025, surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren in Niwot, Colorado.

Born in San Jose, California on December 10, 1935, Nate was the oldest of Lloyd Hygelund and Nelda Nelson Hygelund’s two children. Nate had tremendous charm and talent, and was the “apple” of his mother’s eye. Nelda introduced Nate to Jazz music as a child and gifted him vibraphones for his first instrument as a young teen. This was the beginning of his life-long passion for music.

Nate began playing upright bass as a young adult and quickly rose to the top of the local jazz scene in San Jose. He moved his young family to Anchorage Alaska and was a survivor of the great Alaskan earthquake in 1964. At that time he took a leap of faith and applied to Berkley School of Music in Boston, MA. where he was accepted as a bass major.

Ultimately, Nate was hired to teach upright bass at Berkley and he had the opportunity to perform with many of the greatest jazz musicians of the 20th century. Most notably, he worked with Keith Jarrett, Charlie Rouse, Herb Pomeroy, and toured the United States and Europe with Thelonious Monk in 1969. He was a regular performer at the Playboy Club and the Jazz Workshop at Paul’s Mall. He played on the Cosby Show, at countless jazz clubs throughout the east coast, and was invited to Nica Rothschild’s hotel with Monk, having the quintessential jazz experience.

In the 1970’s, he moved his family to Canby Oregon where he played fender bass in the local Portland jazz scene. He worked with a band called “Emonon”, and played regularly with pianist Tom Grant. Around 1980, Nate retired from jazz and began working for the Canby School District where he became the maintenance supervisor.

Nate was the father of five children. His wife Mary Ann had two daughters, Julie and Jenna, from a previous marriage. He and Mary Ann had three more children together: Noel, Lloyd, and Bretagne. In his lifetime, Nate was blessed with twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

A frugal and intellectual man, Nate was also a lover of golf and his family. He dedicated everything he had to his children, and was rarely tempted by the allure of social fads. He was a fierce fan and supporter of his son’s wrestling and martial arts endeavors, as well as sharing his passion for golf with his daughter Bretagne. He loved to play chess and was a volunteer chess coach for the Redmond High School Chess Club.

One of the greatest highlights of Nate’s life was sharing his love of music with two of his grandchildren, Raven and Jude Dow-Hygelund. He taught them music, supported their music education, and was in the front row at every recital they held as children. Ultimately, they both received full-ride scholarships to the University of Colorado, Boulder, in classical guitar performance and piano performance respectively. This was a true feather in his cap.

Nate will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. His charm, sense of humor, and love of teasing his family will be cherished in our memories forever.