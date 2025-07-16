Trout Creek Trail a High Desert ribbon of blue and green Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

MADRAS — It’s no secret that Central Oregon’s Cascades attractions get a wee bit crowded during high tourism season.

For instance, last weekend, my wife and I drove past dozens paddling, or setting out to paddle, at Devil’s Lake. Given the convenient location of the smack dab next to Cascades Lakes Highway, the number of people there will only increase once mosquito season dies down later this month.

The crowding, and that includes the many cars parked on the shoulder of the highway, never cease to amaze me. I can remember driving by Devil’s Lake 15-plus years ago and wondering why I never saw, quite literally, a single soul paddling its limpid, aquamarine-tinged waters. Now I wonder how many can fit.

In recent years, I’ve witnessed people I think of as overflowing from Elk Lake lug inflatable paddleboards the uphill mile hike to popular Lucky Lake. Last weekend at another lake, one that is just shy of 2.5 miles from the trailhead — a favorite spot for those who like to tack on a swim with their hike or run, like I do — I saw a new first: someone who’d carried up with them an innertube.

Recreators are going to recreate, and Bend keeps making best-of lists despite a lot of residents, so don’t expect the crowds to dissipate. But if you have transportation and a little extra time, there are still places within striking distance that don’t draw massive numbers of partakers. One such spot is Trout Creek Trail north of Madras.

Please note: Since my hike and plan to write about it, the Cram Fire sprang up several miles to the east. Wildfire threat has become a constant seasonal threat in Central Oregon, and the present circumstances mean this trail might fit better into your fall plans. But there’s another reason for that I’ll get to.

The 7-mile trail located partly atop a former railroad bed paralleling the Lower Deschutes River and delivers scenery and solitude in spades whether you’re into canoeing, kayaking, fishing, camping, riding or hiking.

The trail runs between Mecca Flat Campground, located 1.5 miles east of Highway 26 near Warm Springs, and Trout Creek Campground, located about 16 miles north of Madras. We opted for parking at the latter and walking upstream toward the former.

Catherine and I did a total 5-mile hike, heading out 2.5 miles and then surrendering to the heat and fatigue. The day started off cool and cloudy, highs predicted to be in the 60s, so we were both a bit overdressed, myself hiking in jeans and a black T-shirt. About 20 minutes into our hike the clouds began to break up. The searing summer sun began to do its thing, and I began to seriously regret my clothing choices. I was glad I’d at least put on some sunscreen and a hat before setting out.

From the Trout Creek trailhead, Trout Creek Climbing Area, aka Trout Creek Bluffs, is about a 10-plus-minute walk from the Day Use parking area. If climbing is on your agenda, put it down on your to-do list for late August or September. The basalt columns, popular with crack climbers, are subject to a seasonal closure for golden eagle nesting Jan. 15-Aug. 31, and a trail-closed sign will soon head you off at the pass should you attempt to walk up.

Though we aren’t climbers, my wife and I do like to gawk at the epic columnar bluffs and massive boulder field at its base, but we’ll have to go back come fall. This visit, we had to settle for the show the area’s tall Deschutes canyon walls offered from below. And settling is not the right word. Paired with the stark contrast of blue skies and cloud formations, it looked as though someone had Photoshopped rugged desert terrain in front of peaceful skies.

And I’ve scarcely mentioned the river views, where the river’s waters support a variety of vegetation, and even the trail situated 20 or so feet above its surface lucks out with some shade-providing junipers. We saw fishermen across the riverbank and watched drift boats float downstream, and as we made our way past a smattering of campsites during our hike, you can bet they were occupied with tents, kayaks and happy campers.

If you head to Trout Creek, be sure to bring layers for the changeable weather, sun protection and sunscreen. Bring plenty of fluids to keep you hydrated, too, as there is no potable water available.

We capped off our hike with a drive back through Gateway, where we narrowly missed becoming part of the town’s July 4 parade minutes before it started, some skateboarding at Warm Springs Skatepark and a well-earned dinner at Sora Sushi in Redmond.

Getting there: From Madras, head toward the town of Gateway and take Northeast Clemens Drive north. It eventually becomes Coleman Road and turns to gravel at Trout Creek. Had through the narrow, low-clearance tunnel and drive another 4.4 miles to Trout Creek Campground. Proceed through the campground to reach the day-use parking lot.

