Business people on the move Published 2:46 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

St. Charles nurses Emily Cahoon, Acacia Knutzen, Melissa Levesqeue, Jessica Thurman and Jonathan Schneider all received the Diseases Attacking the Immune System award for extraordinary nurses. The so-called DAISY award was established in memory of J. Parick Barnes by members of his family because of the care he received from nurses. Also recognized at St. Charles were Erin Olsen, Jennifer Brooks and Taylor Jones for their leadership.

Angela Oxenrider, Lindsey Havniear and Misty O’Brien have joined EXIT Realty in Bend. The real estate company has offices throughout the United States.

Donny Macneish has been hired by Selco Community Credit Unit as a personal lines specialist for insurance services. He is based in the Selco Redmond office and specializes in homeowners and life insurance products.

