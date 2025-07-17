Explore calendar July 19-25: Central Oregon Badminton Published 3:15 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Three Sisters Historical Society is hosting a guided heritage homes walking tour on Saturday in Sisters, starting from Village Green City Park. (Submitted photo)

Ongoing

Outdoor Yoga Classes: Join for all-levels outdoor yoga flow classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9:15-10:15 a.m.; $22; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Saturday 7/19

2025 High Desert Garden Tour: This is a self-guided tour presented by the OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners, view six gardens in Bend and get inspiration from local gardeners; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $15; Various homes & locations around Bend, Bend; extension.oregonstate.edu.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

First Annual Old Mill Classic Car Cruz: The inaugural Old Mill Classic Cruz brings classic cars, community spirit and support for local veterans to the heart of Bend; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; 520 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 624, Bend; facebook.com/events/1189810409534395.

Guided Heritage Homes Walking Tour: Your guides will share information about nine buildings from the 1910 to 1970 era and the historic figures who inhabited them.; 10-11 a.m.; free; Village Green City Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters; threesistershistoricalsociety.org.

New Traditions — Printmaking with Nature: Join for a nature printing workshop with 2025 PMRCAA Resident Artist Barbara Holmes; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Volunteer Project Days: Join the BPRD natural resources and trails team for several volunteer projects throughout the summer, pull weeds, remove trash, close off unofficial trails and plant native vegetation; 8-11 a.m.; free; Big Sky Park, 21690 Neff Road, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.

Sunday 7/20

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 7/21

Deschutes County Search and Rescue Presents The 10 Essentials: Join us for an informational evening with Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue; 6:15-8:15 p.m.; free; The Gear Fix, 550 SW Industrial Way #183, Bend; 541-617-0022.

Silent Disco Outdoor Yoga: A weekly silent disco outdoor yoga series featuring weekly art, healing and music collabs that celebrate Bend’s creative spirit; 5-6:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation, pay-what-you-can; The Lawn at Hanai, 62430 Eagle Road; Bend; preshowflowwithsoultrip.eventbrite.com.

Tuesday 7/22

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 7/23

52nd Annual Diamond Lake Square Dance Festival: Join the vibrant world of square dancing at the Diamond Lake Festival, where community spirit and determination have transformed a small gathering into a major event.; 7 p.m.; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive, Diamond Lake; facebook.com/events/533191823134093 or 541-793-3333.

Thursday 7/24

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 7/25

Creekside Yoga: Every Friday evening this summer; 5-6 p.m.; $25; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Riverside Yoga + Wine: Come solo or bring a friend — feel centered and connect with others, adults 21+ only; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $40; Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.pike13.com or 541-241-3919.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26 includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.