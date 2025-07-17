Heading outside: Evening fly-fishing on lower Deschutes Published 3:30 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Angler Troy B. Jordan swings his fly through a run as on train passes while fishing the lower Deschutes River for steelhead. (Bulletin file photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Mountain bikers ride the McKenzie River Trail in August 2013. (Mark Morical/The Bulletin) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A family paddles a canoe on the Deschutes River in Bend. (Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin)

Happy days! The smoke has rolled out. Hopefully we’ll have a few days — or weeks — of smoke-free skies, because it’s shaping up to be a great weekend for outdoor activities.

Things should cool off a bit this weekend. On Saturday, temperatures in Bend are forecasted to reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The following days’ temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s with some cloud coverage. Lows could dip into the mid-50s at night.

The cooler weather could be a great opportunity for some full-day mountain bike rides or hikes. Eat up these clear Central Oregon summer days while they last.

Below are some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Evening fly-fishing on lower Deschutes

Anglers report good fly-fishing during evenings on the lower Deschutes River between Maupin and Warm Springs. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website, reports suggest dry fly and nymphing on this section of river.

The Deschutes River from lower end of Moody Rapids downstream to the I-84 west bound bridge will be closed to all angling through Sept. 15. The closure started July 15 and is a part of the Deschutes River thermal sanctuary that extends out into the Columbia River.

As of July, fishery managers are also monitoring returns of wild summer steelhead on the lower Deschutes River and over Bonneville Dam. The Deschutes River Steelhead Fishery Framework establishes metrics for ODFW to use to manage the summer steelhead fishery on the lower Deschutes based on run strength and conservation needs. Per the framework, 9,900 wild steelhead need to be counted at Bonneville Dam this month for the lower Deschutes fishery to remain open. Find dam counts here.

Earlier this month, ODFW implemented a one hatchery steelhead bag limit between Moody Rapids downstream to the Deschutes River mouth at the I-84 bridge due to a poor steelhead run forecast on the Columbia River.

Fishing spots on the lower Deschutes near Warm Springs are about a 75-minute drive north on Highway 97 from Bend. Warm Springs is a few miles away from the Cram Fire. If you plan to fish this section of river, keep any eye on fire updates. Or check out the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports.

Drive out to Cascade Crest

The Cascade Crest trail network offers expert-level mountain biking in the Santiam wilderness. According to recent reports on bendtrails.org, trails in the area are free of snow and riding well. The network has a variety of expert- and intermediate-level trails that connect to form an over 20-mile loop. Recent reports on bendtrails.org say Crescent Mountain and Scar Mountain trails are good-to-go, while the other trails in the area still need reports. The latest report at the end of June says trail crews were out clearing downed trees when the rider was out on the trails.

Expert-only Crescent Mountain trail includes a north and south end combining to make for over 8 miles of old-growth forests, creek crossings, huge alpine meadows and a summit spur with views of the Cascade Range to the west. The trails total for over 5,000 feet of climbing and descending.

Scar Mountain, another expert trail, is 7 miles long and climbs nearly 3,500 feet. It features ridge riding, switchbacks and some steep grades. Be careful riding along the rock cliff.

Another option in the Santiam area is the McKenzie River Trail. The 25-mile trail is often ridden east to west as a shuttle, making for a slightly downhill ride. With a technical upper section and multiple photo opportunities along the way, most riders could take four to five hours to complete. It can work as an out-and-back as well.

These trails start just west of Santiam Junction, the junction of Highway 20 and 126, about an hour drive from Bend. They can be accessed from Lava Lake trailhead.

Plunge or paddle Mirror Pond

With our first bit of summer wildfire smoke rolling in this week, I’ve been brainstorming activities to do when the air quality index (AQI) is above 100. Last summer, I resorted to some low-exertion exercises, like swimming and paddling, and occasionally wearing a mask while running or biking — so fun. This summer will probably be more of the same.

For those in Bend, Mirror Pond is a convenient and beautiful spot for a paddle or swim. In Drake Park, just west of downtown Bend, the Deschutes River impoundment is really one of the city’s prettiest sights. And I can’t really imagine a better way to enjoy it than on the water. Kayakers and paddlers can launch from either side of the pond or upstream at Riverbend or Miller’s Landing parks for a longer paddle. Bend Kayak School, on Drake Road on the west side of the pond, rents kayaks and paddleboards, if you are in need of a vessel.

Other spots I’ve used along the Deschutes are Farewell Bend Park, near Dillon Falls and Miller’s Landing Park. Typically crowded during the summer, these areas are usually pretty open during fire season.

Of course, individuals with health risks should stay inside when the AQI is above 100. Wearing an N95 mask can also help reduce health related impacts.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit bendbulletin.com/conditions-report.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.