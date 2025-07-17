Hip-hop supergroup Deltron 3030 to perform seminal 2000 album in Bend Published 11:45 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Midtown Ballroom and Domino Room complex on Greenwood Avenue has exactly one show on its calendar for July — but boy, is it a doozy.

On Sunday, the hip-hop supergroup Deltron 3030 will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its seminal debut album by performing said album in its entirety at Midtown Ballroom.

If that sentence means little to you, here’s why it’s a big deal:

Deltron 3030 comprises three pillars of underground hip-hop — MC Del the Funky Homosapien DJ Kid Koala and producer Dan the Automator — who came together to release “Deltron 3030” in May of 2000.

“Deltron 3030” is generally considered a foundational work of 21st century indie-rap: The Guardian called it “a wonderful hip hop epic.” Passion Of The Weiss praised it as “a timeless classic of dystopian sci-fi music.” And Allmusic described it as “a wildly imaginative, unabashedly geeky concept album about interplanetary rap warriors battling to restore humanity’s hip-hop supremacy in a corporate-dominated dystopia.”

Since the release of their debut, Deltron 3030 has put out only one more album, 2013’s “Event 2,” and they perform only occasionally. Which is why it’s extra-special that they’re stopping in Bend Sunday as part of a tour that will take them to a bunch of much larger cities.

Deltron 3030, with Kid Koala and Lealani: 8 p.m. Sunday, doors open 7 p.m., $46.35, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.