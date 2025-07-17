Leading Edge Aviation of Bend celebrates two decades Published 2:50 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Leading Edge Aviation, which employs 120 people and operates a fleet of 38 aircraft, celebrated its 2oth anniversary this month.

The business has grown into a flight school, wildfire mitigation and provides avionics services, according to the company. Last year the company logged 26,000 flight hours and trained more tan 300 students.

Operating out of the Bend Municipal Airport, the flight school is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s approved flight training programs for helicopters and airplane pilots.

About Suzanne Roig Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com. More by Suzanne