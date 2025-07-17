Letters to the editor: No place for violence, hate; Bend cares Published 9:41 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Violence should not be our nation’s hallmark

I read with interest the editorial by the Dallas Morning News Editorial Board stating recent attacks against ICE agents “might help justify the practice of hiding faces and badges.” Along with millions of Americans, I am horrified at the daily scenes of these masked provocateurs physically assaulting and kidnapping people. I don’t think since the tragic days of Jim Crow have American citizens been violated in this horrific manner.

The hallmark of both Trump administrations has been violence. Intimidation and threats to imprison and/or execute former administration, judges and media began in 2016 culminating in the attacks on the Capitol in 2021. These threats have continued unabated. Trump says and does nothing to stop this, not even bothering to personally express his sympathy to the families of the elected officials murdered in Minnesota in June.

I am heartsick at what is happening in our country and angry that Republicans have become so cowed by Trump that they will not speak out against the violence.

– Barbara Craig, Bend

Response to racist graffiti in La Pine

Enough already. Take your hate somewhere else. At least be manly or womanly enough to show your face. No more hate cloaked in anonymity.

Last week, it was a La Pine family whose children had their innocence stolen. Who will be next?

Forty-two years ago, it was my family. In 1983, a vandal armed with hate defaced my car, my family, my children’s innocence. No swastika needed. Just the n-word. And the directive: “Die.” My family—white and Black—wasn’t supposed to exist in their world. But we did. We do.

Our neighborhood was supposed to be liberal, safe, enlightened. But in 1983, a gutless stranger tried to erase us with a spray can and fear. The police never found the craven weakling who shattered our peace. Did they even look? Will our police look now?

Another generation is spewing its hate. Not to me—yet—but to your neighbors. Your friends. It stabs me in the heart, just like it did back then.

To the hate-spewing cowards: Come into the light if you dare.

To Central Oregon: Let’s out these vile people. Someone knows who they are. I don’t want them in my community. Do you?

– Janet Dart, Bend

Bend cares

Just wanted to say what an incredibly caring place Bend is! On a trip last week to visit longtime friends, our friend had a serious fall on his bike. While we waited for transport to the hospital, I was so grateful and impressed with the number of people who stopped and offered assistance, asked if we needed help, was there anything they could do…. a special thanks to Dana, a retired paramedic, who stopped and blocked traffic with his truck until we were safely off the road then stayed to offer assistance until our transport arrived and to the employee of Merry Maids who provided a blanket. It was heartening in these days of such divisiveness to have so many people who cared enough to offer their assistance. Gives me hope. What a great place our friends live!

– Karen and Mark Maertins, Centennial, Colorado