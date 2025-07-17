Of Montreal celebrates 20 years of ‘Sunlandic Twins’ in Bend Published 1:30 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Speaking of album anniversaries (as we do in our Deltron 3030 story), it has been 20 years since Of Montreal released what I personally consider to be their finest LP, “The Sunlandic Twins.”

That’s saying something, because Kevin Barnes’ long-running project has a lot of great albums in its catalog. The 1997 debut, “Cherry Peel,” established Of Montreal’s indie-psych-pop sound, which aligned it closely with the legendary Elephant 6 collective of like-minded bands like Neutral Milk Hotel and The Apples In Stereo. Two years later, the excellent third album, “The Gay Parade,” brought Barnes’ idiosyncratic sound to a larger audience.

“Satanic Panic in the Attic,” from 2004, expanded Of Montreal’s sonic palette by incorporating more psychedelic sounds. Then, 2007’s “Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer?” was dark and experimental and highly personal, not to mention, according to Pitchfork, “ceaselessly fascinating and inexhaustibly replayable.”

Maybe one of those would be your “best” Of Montreal album, and you’d get no argument from me. But my “best” is 2005’s “The Sunlandic Twins,” where Barnes found exactly the right balance of playful psych, catchy indie-pop, rubbery funk and oddball disco. He’ll celebrate that album Monday with a show at Volcanic Theatre Pub — his first ever in Bend, as far as I know.

Of Montreal, with Bijoux Cone: 9 p.m. Monday, doors open 8 p.m., $32.43, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.