Oregon Women Veterans Conference planned in Bend Published 8:33 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Registration is open for the Oregon Women Veterans Conference Sept. 27 in Bend.

The event is billed as the state’s largest event honoring and supporting women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The free, one-day conference will take place Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Riverhouse Lodge in Bend. Hosted by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, the biennial event offers workshops, keynote speakers, networking and access to veteran benefits.

This year’s theme is “Stronger Together: Community and Connection.” The keynote speaker is Erin McMahon, director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and a retired U.S. Army brigadier general.

Registration is required and available online. More information is available at wvc.oregondva.com.