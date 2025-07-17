Trial opens against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders over Facebook privacy violations Published 5:14 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

An $8 billion-dollar class action investors’ lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and company leaders began Wednesday, with claims stemming from the privacy scandal involving the Cambridge Analytica political consulting firm. The fallout from that case led to Facebook agreeing to pay a $5.1 billion penalty to settle FTC charges. Now shareholders want Zuckerberg and others to reimburse Meta for the fine and other legal costs, which the plaintiffs estimate total more than $8 billion. Former board member Jeffrey Zientz, in afternoon testimony, says he saw no evidence that Zuckerberg did anything wrong.