Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to hold free shred event Published 10:13 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will hold a free community shred and drug disposal event on July 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at its Sisters substation, located at 703 N. Larch St.

Residents can bring up to four boxes of personal documents to be securely shredded. Paper clips and staples are allowed, but plastic bags and three-ring binders are not. Those with more than four boxes are encouraged to contact Republic Services for alternative disposal options.

The event will also collect unused or expired medications, including prescriptions, patches, ointments, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, samples and pet medications. Items such as needles, inhalers and thermometers will not be accepted.

The event will include a flag disposal service for worn American flags and food donations will also be accepted and given to a local food bank.