Editorial: How should Bend grow? Published 9:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

When Bendites complain about Bend, the monsters spotted or suspected range from the diabolical to the mild.

Housing costs. Wildfire risk. Traffic. Parking. Too many drunk drivers. Too many violent deaths. Too many newcomers or too many people grumpy about newcomers. Too many people with no good place to call home. People not picking up after their dogs.

Every resident sees at least some of them.

When we think about fixes, we are as guilty as anyone of dividing the problems, complaining about them individually, not taking them in a big gulp. It’s practical for our short editorials. It’s simpler. It’s less overwhelming.

It also misses something. So many are interconnected. Without the big gulp, without a more comprehensive look, any solution suffers.

How should Bend grow?

That’s a real trick. Not every problem is related to growth. It does get at many issues. It is the question the city is embarking on. The city could use your input.

The city of Bend is driven by law and necessity to plan for growth. It can’t just gallop along without a plan. It will unfold over the decades to come. The city is preparing to launch its development.

A lot of it will be about land, the urban growth boundary. How much, if at all, should Bend grow in size? Should it be up? Should it be out? Should it be up and out?

Transportation is a big chunk. How do we want to influence how people get around? What is Bend compelled to do because of state law?

The decisions will come with layer after layer of opinions about livability, equity, sustainability and so much more.

Getting involved won’t be for everyone. If you read all this and think, “Naw, not for me,” we get it. It does mean somebody else will be setting the stage for your children and Bend’s future. For all the flaws that people believe exist in Bend councilors or city staff, they do make a concerted attempt to listen and be responsive to what the public wants.

Interested in learning more? We recommend you start by listening to the city of Bend’s Senior Strategist Brian Rankin. Check out this link: tinyurl.com/Bendgrowth. He gets going at about the 48-minute mark.

And do remember that while Instagram Bend is very different from living in Bend, there is plenty to celebrate here and not snarl about.