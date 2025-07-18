New burn technology to be tested in Skyline Forest west of Bend Published 10:06 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Pilot project aims to cut wildfire risk and smoke from slash piles

The Oregon Department of Forestry is teaming up with the owner of 33,000 acres of private timberland west of Bend to test a new technology that reduces the amount of smoke produced during pile burning activities, and reduces wildfire risk.

A pilot project is set to be held in October on Shanda Asset Management’s Skyline Forest, a vast swath of timberland west of Bend that has long been the target of conservation efforts. The project entails using an air curtain burner — a container-sized unit that burns wood slash from thinning projects.

Instead of releasing particulate matter into the atmosphere, these units capture smoke and produce biochar.

Using an air curtain burner versus setting slash alight also reduces the risk of a wildfire caused by embers escaping from burning piles. Another advantage is limiting the spread of tree disease and insects — air curtain burners have proven to be better than pile burning when containment is needed.

The charcoal produced by air curtain burners is placed in the soil and has beneficial properties for retaining soil moisture and promoting soil health.

“For a number of reasons we are eager to see this technology used more,” said Scott Altenhoff, Oregon Department of Forestry’s program manager for the urban and community forestry team. Altenhoff is also the contracting officer for the project with Shanda.

The project comes as Oregon is looking to reduce the impact of smoke on communities. Summertime smoke from wildfires already disrupts routines, slows down business, cancels events and impacts public health. Authorities are testing the units to see how they perform.

Oregon is also looking to reduce its carbon footprint. The state’s climate goals include a 2030 target of reducing carbon emissions to 45% below 1990 levels, with further reductions of 70% by 2040 and 95% by 2050.

Altenhoff says the agency wants to increase the use of air curtain burners across the state to reduce Oregon’s carbon footprint and relieve communities in the path of smoke.

“Burning slash piles is relatively easy and inexpensive but it does produce a lot of smoke, which can be problematic when those piles are near cities or when there are inversions,” said Altenhoff.

Skyline Forest — a private tract of 33,000 acres — is currently for sale by Shanda even as its logging operations continue. Slash piles are regularly built up on the property after logging and need to be burned to reduce fire risk.

Jason Reindorp, a spokesperson for Shanda, said the project is moving ahead because the company is committed to responsible forestry techniques.

“Making our land available for this ODF demonstration is a great example of that commitment,” he said.

