Tumalo Ridge-South Fork loop is a classic Central Oregon summertime ride

SKYLINER SNO-PARK — Summer is in full swing, and that means drier conditions and dustier trails, but it also means more options for higher-elevation mountain biking.

Most trails west of Bend in the Central Oregon Cascades are now snow-free and ridable, including the Tumalo Ridge-Swede Ridge-South Fork loop. The 14-mile route is one of my favorites in Central Oregon, and it requires just a half-day commitment. While it does not include free-ride jumps and features like the Wanoga area (also west of Bend) that might appeal more to the modern mountain biker, it does feature some grueling climbs, panoramic views and speedy downhill.

I made the 10-mile drive to Skyliner Sno-park, just a couple of miles before Tumalo Falls, a couple of weeks ago. I started out on the Tumalo Ridge Trail, which took me on a switchbacking climb above Tumalo Creek and the Bridge Creek Burn area. A fire in 1979 tore through the area and opened up dramatic mountain views of Broken Top, South Sister, Mount Bachelor and Tumalo Mountain.

The steep climb was a challenging way to start a ride, but I reached the top of the ridge in just a half-hour or so. Tumalo Creek trickled far below, cutting through the narrow valley.

The trail soon rolled through a downhill stretch, and I gained speed as the singletrack weaved among towering ponderosa pines and Douglas fir trees. Eventually I arrived in a clearing along thick snowbrush and manzanita, with sprawling views of Cascade peaks to the west.

Soon thereafter, the singletrack turned to doubletrack and I began the long, slow climb toward Swede Ridge Shelter. This might be the toughest stretch of the loop, as the climbing seems endless along the dirt road. But I finally arrived at the shelter, located at about 6,000 feet in elevation.

From the shelter, riders can gaze out at snow-covered Broken Top, South Sister, and Tam McArthur Rim. I connected to the Swede Ridge Trail, 2 miles of pristine, rolling singletrack that is mostly flat but includes one long, steep climb. (Another option from Swede Ridge Shelter for about the same mileage is to ride the Sector 16, Upper Whoops and Skyliners trails back to Skyliner Sno-park.) But I prefer the descent of the South Fork Trail, as do many local mountain bikers.

The Swede Ridge Trail took me through high-alpine forest to the dustier Swampy Lakes area and to the South Fork Trail.

I had ascended about 1,200 feet over 8 miles, and now I would descend that same distance in just 3 miles.

South Fork does not include any man-made jumps or swooping, banked turns, but it is still one of the most thrilling downhill stretches of mountain bike singletrack in Central Oregon. The trail has several switchbacks, but riders can keep their momentum while going airborne over natural obstacles such as roots and rocks. South Fork is a two-way trail, so riders must use caution and watch for other bikers or hikers who might be climbing the trail. Remember, uphill riders have the right of way.

At the bottom of the first major descent of South Fork, after crossing a small creek, I stopped to take a short break. The mosquitoes immediately attacked. Snow melting in the high country in early summer can make for lots of bugs, especially near water. Applying insect repellent is a good idea for bikers and other outdoor adventurers.

South Fork led me through the deep, green forest to the Tumalo Creek Trail, a fun, easy path, and a mellow way to end the ride. I encountered dozens of hikers along the trail, so mountain bikers should be sure to ride with caution on the popular hiking route that leads to Tumalo Falls.

The 14-mile ride took 2 hours, 20 minutes, and included 1,500 feet of ascent. It was certainly a challenge, but also the perfect way to tour the incredible high country on the eastern flank of the Central Oregon Cascades.