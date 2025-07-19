Brothers Osborne, AWOLNATION kick off 2025 Deschutes County Fair concerts Published 9:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

There’s a lot to love about the county fair: carnival rides, games, exhibits, fried food and so on.

And for lovers of live music, the Deschutes County Fair is a bonanza, with live music happening throughout the event and five big concerts each year featuring big names from the worlds of pop, rock, country and regional Mexican music.

Those five big shows are free to attend when you pay fair admission. To put it another way: If you pay your way into their fair, no additional ticket is required to attend the concert. Admission to the fair is as follows:

$16 for adults (13-61) and $12 for children (6-12) and seniors (62+) on Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31

$18 (adults) and $14 (children/seniors) on Friday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 2

$13 (adults) and $10 (children/seniors) on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Here’s who’s playing this year’s free concerts at the fair:

Wednesday, July 30 — Brothers Osborne, Grammy-winning country duo known for its combination of modern and classic country

Thursday, July 31 — AWOLNATION, a platinum-selling Los Angeles band that blends arena-ready pop-rock with electronic sounds

Friday, Aug. 1 — Diplo is one of the world’s leading producers of electronic music, best known for his work with Major Lazer and M.I.A.

Saturday, Aug. 2 — Trey Songz, an R&B artist and soul singer whose smooth vocals helped produce hit songs like “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up.”

Sunday, Aug. 3 — La Original Banda El Limón, which has been playing traditional Mexican Banda music since its founding way back in 1965.

For more information, visit expo.deschutes.org/p/fair/summer-concert-series.